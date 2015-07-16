Australia shares set for quiet start; NZ flat

March 24 Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Friday, tracking Wall Street, which fell after lawmakers postponed a vote on a healthcare bill seen as President Donald Trump's first policy test. Not passing the healthcare bill would be seen by many investors as pushing back Trump's agenda of corporate tax cuts. The local share price index futures were up 0.09 percent, or 5 points, at 5,712, a 4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 in