UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 16 Marine Harvest Asa
* Q2 total harvest volume 104 thousand tonnes
* Q2 operational EBIT for group was approximately NOK 700 million in Q2 2015 (NOK 1,220 million in Q2 2014)
* Insurance coverage in relation to the Calbuco volcanic eruption has positively impacted the operational EBIT for Marine Harvest Chile by approximately $5 million in the quarter
* The announced restructuring of Marine Harvest Chile, whereby a provision of $11 million has been made, is not included in operational EBIT
* Reported net interest bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately NOK 7,700 million at the end of the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.