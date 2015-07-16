July 16 Marine Harvest Asa

* Q2 total harvest volume 104 thousand tonnes

* Q2 operational EBIT for group was approximately NOK 700 million in Q2 2015 (NOK 1,220 million in Q2 2014)

* Insurance coverage in relation to the Calbuco volcanic eruption has positively impacted the operational EBIT for Marine Harvest Chile by approximately $5 million in the quarter

* The announced restructuring of Marine Harvest Chile, whereby a provision of $11 million has been made, is not included in operational EBIT

* Reported net interest bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately NOK 7,700 million at the end of the quarter