BRIEF-Opko Health unit enters into amendment no 3 to credit agreement
* Opko Health Inc-on March 17, 2017, unit entered into amendment no 3 to credit agreement which amends certain credit agreement dated as of Nov 5, 2015
July 16 Korian SA :
* PSP investments joins Korian's board of directors
* Board of Directors co-opted PSP Investments, represented by Mr. Timothy Leyne as Director of the company
* Leyne will replace Mrs. Sophie Beuvaden, representative of MAAF Assurances
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results