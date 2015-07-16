July 16 Sanoma Oyj :
* Changes its outlook for 2015 and mid-term (2016)
* Says will not meet its outlook for 2015 mainly due to the weak performance of its Finnish
media operations in a depressed market environment.
* Says now expects that Group's consolidated net sales growth in 2015 adjusted for
structural changes will be around previous year's development (2014: loss 3.7 pct)
* Says 2015 operating profit margin excluding non-recurring items is estimated to be above 4
pct of net sales (2014: 6.2 pct of net sales)
* Previously expected 2015 consolidated net sales growth adjusted for structural changes to
be around the previous year's development and operating profit margin excluding non-recurring
items was estimated to be at or above the previous year's level
* Says withdraws its mid-term (2016) outlook published in February 2014
* Says will provide a new outlook for 2016 in conjunction with 2015 full-year results in
February 2016
