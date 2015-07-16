BRIEF-Opko Health unit enters into amendment no 3 to credit agreement
* Opko Health Inc-on March 17, 2017, unit entered into amendment no 3 to credit agreement which amends certain credit agreement dated as of Nov 5, 2015
July 16 Oncodesign SA :
* Oncodesign announces the creation of its scientific advisory board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Opko Health Inc-on March 17, 2017, unit entered into amendment no 3 to credit agreement which amends certain credit agreement dated as of Nov 5, 2015
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results