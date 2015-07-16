July 16 Anglo American Plc
* Anglo american Q2 2015 production report
* Q2 iron ore production from kumba decreased by 9 pct to
10.4 million tonnes due to mining feedstock constraints to
plants at Sishen.
* Minas-Rio produced 1.8 million tonnes (wet basis) of iron
ore in Q2, a 55 pct increase compared to Q1 2015, reflecting
ongoing ramp up of operation
* Q2 equivalent refined platinum production increased by 60
pct to 572,000 ounces
* H1 2015 have seen significant further weakness, ongoing
volatility in prices of bulk commodities, particularly iron ore
and metallurgical coal
* Q2 export metallurgical coal production increased by 9 pct
to 5.3 million tonnes with higher production from Moranbah
* Q2 export thermal coal production increased by 5 pct to
8.6 million tonnes
* Q2 copper production decreased by 5 pct to 184,500 tonnes
* Q2 nickel production decreased by 41 pct to 6,300 tonnes
as expected
* Q2 diamond production decreased by 6 pct to 8.0 million
carats, mainly due to lower grades and reduced plant
availability at Orapa
* Sees non-cash impairments within special items at June 30
relating to minas-rio and certain australian coal assets of
about $3.0 - 4.0 billion post-tax
