July 16 MHP Sa :

* Q2 poultry production volumes increased by 4 pct to 138,050 tonnes

* Q2 sales volume of chicken meat to third parties of 143,780 tonnes, up 3 pct

* During Q2 volume of chicken meat exports totaled 39,960 tonnes, which is by 47 pct higher compared to Q2 2014

* Says MHP's domestic sales volumes in Q2 decreased by 8 pct and in H1 decreased by around 2 pct year-over-year accordingly due to decreased chicken meat sales in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

* Q2 sausage and cooked meat sales volumes decreased by 19 pct to 6,714 tonnes compared to 8,316 tonnes in Q2 2014

* Due to the increase of the production of fodder meal at the Vinnytsia complex in Q2 2015, MHP sold 79,030 tonnes of sunflower oil, which was 13 pct higher than in Q2 2014Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)