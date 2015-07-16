UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 16 Bringwell publ AB :
* Q2 total revenue 85.2 million Swedish crowns ($9.99 million)versus 112.5 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss 9.3 million crowns versus loss 10.0 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5252 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.