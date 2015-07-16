July 16 Wincanton Plc
* Within contract logistics, group has been awarded a number
of new business wins including a new contract with Halfords, to
be sole operator of its national transport contract
* Group has signed a five year contract extension with Heinz
UK for provision of transport, warehouse and repack operations
until at least 2019
* Will result in a pension deficit contribution of 14.8 mln
stg in 2015/16 increasing by RPI each year until September 2024
* Wincanton continues to trade in line with expectations
* No significant change to general financial position of
group from that disclosed in results announcement for year ended
31 march 2015
