July 16 Wincanton Plc

* Within contract logistics, group has been awarded a number of new business wins including a new contract with Halfords, to be sole operator of its national transport contract

* Group has signed a five year contract extension with Heinz UK for provision of transport, warehouse and repack operations until at least 2019

* Will result in a pension deficit contribution of 14.8 mln stg in 2015/16 increasing by RPI each year until September 2024

* Wincanton continues to trade in line with expectations

* No significant change to general financial position of group from that disclosed in results announcement for year ended 31 march 2015