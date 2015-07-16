BRIEF-Northwest Bancorporation to acquire CenterPointe Community Bank
* Northwest bancorporation, inc. To acquire centerpointe community bank
July 16 Mercialys SA :
* Signs up 35,500 sq.m of specialized mid-size stores
* Openings will run from the end of 2015 to late 2017, depending on the sites Source text: bit.ly/1HzBAR5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mill Road Capital II, L.P. report a 25.2 percent stake in Noodles & Co as of March 13, 2017 - SEC Filing