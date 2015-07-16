Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 16 Sky Plc :
* Responded to publication by Ofcom of its discussion document as part of strategic review of UK's digital communications market
* Believe Ofcom should now move quickly to ask competition and markets authority (CMA) to undertake a full competition inquiry
* In a rapidly changing sector, it is vital for UK that national telecoms network delivers a service fit for 21st century Source text (bit.ly/1MbW6Od) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order