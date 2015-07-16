July 16 Kumba Iron Ore Ltd :
* Kumba institutes closing procedures for Thabazimbi Mine
* Today commenced a consultation process as part of closure
procedures at its Thabazimbi Mine in Limpopo Province, South
Africa
* Difficult mining conditions due to inherent geo-technical
complexities are now exacerbated by a limited remaining iron ore
resource
* Slope failure on 6 June 2015 which has rendered iron ore
resources in one remaining pit uneconomic to mine
* Today commenced a consultation process in terms of section
189 of labour relations act, through its subsidiary Sishen Iron
Ore Company (Pty) LtdClosure of mine will impact approximately
800 employees and 360 contractors
* Kumba is conducting extensive consultations and this will
continue throughout process
