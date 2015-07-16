July 16 Kumba Iron Ore Ltd :

* Kumba institutes closing procedures for Thabazimbi Mine

* Today commenced a consultation process as part of closure procedures at its Thabazimbi Mine in Limpopo Province, South Africa

* Difficult mining conditions due to inherent geo-technical complexities are now exacerbated by a limited remaining iron ore resource

* Slope failure on 6 June 2015 which has rendered iron ore resources in one remaining pit uneconomic to mine

* Today commenced a consultation process in terms of section 189 of labour relations act, through its subsidiary Sishen Iron Ore Company (Pty) LtdClosure of mine will impact approximately 800 employees and 360 contractors

* Kumba is conducting extensive consultations and this will continue throughout process