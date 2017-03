July 16 Greatland Gold Plc

* Any unresolved environmental obligations as a result of work carried out by unity are responsibility of unity and will be notified to unity on advice from mineral resources tasmania

* Unity has recently advised greatland that it had not met farm-in expenditure commitments within agreed timeframes despite expenditure of approximately a$1.84 million

* Has therefore provided unity with formal termination of agreement