UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 16 British American Tobacco :
* Welcomes new e-cigarette specifications
* Confident in robust practices and procedures that we have in place around product safety and quality standards for our e-cigarette Vype- Donato Del Vecchio, Head of Legal and External Affairs for Next Generation Products at BATS
* "Believe that they have potential to grow this important category by giving appropriate assurances to consumers on product quality and safety" - Donato Del Vecchio
* Support principles of BSI guidelines and are currently auditing supply chain to work towards ensuring full compliance to these voluntary standards - Donato Del Vecchio Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.