July 16 International Consolidated Airlines :

* Welcomes result of Aer Lingus' EGM where Aer Lingus shareholders passed connectivity resolutions and resolution to grant rule 16 approval

* Has received notice from U.S. Department of Justice that its review of offer has been satisfactorily concluded. This was a condition to offer

* Offer remains subject to conditions outlined in appendix I of offer document that have not already been satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)