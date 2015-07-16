BRIEF-Boxer Capital reports 5.3 pct passive stake in Esperion Therapeutics
* Boxer Capital LLC reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc as of March 20 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mZu8Mb) Further company coverage:
July 16 Varengold Bank AG :
* CEO of Varengold Bank, Yasin Sebastian Qureshi, and two of executive board members, Mohammad Hans Dastmaltchi and Steffen Fix, will be leaving executive board in agreement with bank as of July 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Boxer Capital LLC reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc as of March 20 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mZu8Mb) Further company coverage:
March 23 Music-streaming service SoundCloud Ltd said on Thursday it had raised $70 million in debt from Ares Capital, Kreos Capital and Davidson Technology.