July 16 Notorious Pictures SpA :

* Signs co-production agreement with independent film producer TEMPO Entertainment and sales company BLOOM

* Agreement envisages the production of a remake of French film "Plan de table"

* Production to be completed by 2016 and film to be screened by 2017

* Says agreement allows the company to enter the international film production market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)