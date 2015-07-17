July 17 Teliasonera :

* Says group outlook for 2015 is unchanged

* Says we expect earnings trend to improve somewhat in second half of year, but we see increased risks related to performance in Eurasia

* Teliasonera says integration of Tele2 Norway is progressing at full steam and synergy execution is running ahead of plan, supporting profitability in quarter.

* Teliasonera says we raise our synergy target from sek 800 million to around sek 1 billion, of which approximately sek 700 million is expected to be achieved this year and full run rate in 2016.