July 17 BB Biotech AG :

* Resulting net profit for first half year amounts to 716.8 million Swiss francs ($750 million) - compared to a net profit of 261.1 million Swiss francs for same period of previous year

* Net profit after tax for Q2 amounted to 337.4 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9557 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)