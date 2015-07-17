Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
July 17 Georg Fischer AG :
* GF Automotive, a division of GF, announces a 50/50 joint venture with Linamar Corp., Guelph (Ontario, Canada)
* Overall investment over next five years will amount to approx. $100 million
* Joint venture plans to produce lightweight powertrain and structural components, drawing from expertise of both partners
* Closing of transaction is anticipated for beginning of September 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1I7O9ZB
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit
April 6 France's PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, said on Thursday it had begun offering a car-sharing service in Los Angeles, marking its return to the United States.