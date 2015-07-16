UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 16 Truworths International Ltd
* Like-For-Like store retail sales increased 4.2 pct in second half of period
* Sees group diluted HEPS for 52-week period ended June 28 2015 up between 2 pct and 4 pct, to between 580.7 cents and 592.1 cents
* Second half retail sales increased 9.8 pct compared to first half increase of 5.2 pct
* Group retail sales for period increased by 8.2 pct to r11.6 billion
* Excluding retail sales recorded by Earthchild and Naartjie deals, group retail sales for period increased by 7.2 pct to 11.5 billion rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.