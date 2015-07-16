July 16 Worldview
* Concerned that such bond issuance will be perilous to
shareholders.
* Sent a letter to petroceltic on 14 july 2015
requisitioning an EGM for purpose of considering following
* Company has failed to amend inappropriate borrowing powers
as part of new articles of association it is proposing to adopt
at upcoming AGM
* Worldview confirms subjects of petroceltic EGM
* Calls for: petroceltic to give key detail surrounding
terms of bond and give shareholders right to disapprove of its
progress
* EGM proposed by Worldview is wholly focused on preventing
continuing decimation of shareholder value by board of
petroceltic.
* Petroceltic to explain why its unrestricted ability to
increase co's debt position is appropriate and allow
shareholders to pass a resolution to enforce appropriate
restrictions
