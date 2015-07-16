UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 16 Compass Group Plc
* Ian Robinson's 9 year term of appointment will come to an end on 30 November 2015
* Ian has agreed to remain on board until conclusion of annual general meeting of company in 2016
* Don Robert will become senior independent director from 1 October 2015 in succession to Sir Ian. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.