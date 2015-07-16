BRIEF-European Commission approves Amgevita for treatment of certain inflammatory diseases
* European Commission approves Amgevita™ (biosimilar adalimumab) for the treatment of certain inflammatory diseases
July 16 Le Noble Age SA :
* Reports Q2 revenue of 95.9 million euros ($104.58 million) versus 90.1 million euros a year ago
* Confirms full year 2015 operating revenue of 345 million euros
* Expects full year 2015 Ebitdar margin of 27.5 percent of revenue Source text: bit.ly/1K9id4G Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* European Commission approves Amgevita™ (biosimilar adalimumab) for the treatment of certain inflammatory diseases
* Ignyta announces exploration of strategic options for Taladegib, enabled by amendment of Taladegib license agreement with Lilly