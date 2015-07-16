BRIEF-European Commission approves Amgevita for treatment of certain inflammatory diseases
* European Commission approves Amgevita™ (biosimilar adalimumab) for the treatment of certain inflammatory diseases
July 16 Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires et de Synthese SA (PCAS) :
* Net sales for first half of 2015 up by 6.4 pct
* H1 consolidated net sales of 90.3 million euros ($98.4 million), growth of 6.4 pct
* H2 should see the level of growth in net sales throughout 2015 greater than level registered during first six months of year
* Is maintaining an optimistic outlook for next few months Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9178 euros)
* Ignyta announces exploration of strategic options for Taladegib, enabled by amendment of Taladegib license agreement with Lilly