Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 16 Valtech SA :
* H1 revenue 93.5 million euros ($101.9 million) versus 75.1 million euros ($81.81 million) a year ago
* Q2 revenue 49.0 million euros versus 38.3 million euros year ago
* Confirms FY 2015 outlook with a revenue growth over 13 pct and an adjusted EBITDA margin over 7.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order