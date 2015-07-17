July 17 Biomerieux SA :

* Consolidated sales amount to 933 million euros ($1.02 billion) in first half of 2015, up from 781 million euros in year-earlier period

* Q2 sales are 485.3 million euros versus 409.9 million euros a year ago

* Says to be confident that it will meet its objective of reporting between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent organic growth in sales in 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9178 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)