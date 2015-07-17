UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 17 888 Holdings Plc
* For each bwin.party share shareholders will reeceive 39.45 pence in cash and 0.404 new 888 shares
* Cash consideration will be financed through a new us$600 million term loan credit facility.
* Received irrevocable undertakings or letters of intent to vote in favour of scheme representing about 12.7 percent stake in bwin.party
* 888 directors have received financial advice from Investec Bank Plc and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company
* Will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of bwin.party
* Offer represents: a value of approximately 104.09 pence per bwin.party share;
* bwin.party shareholders will be able to elect to vary the proportions of cash and new 888 shares they receive
* Identified strategic options, including establishing studios b2b business as a stand-alone business
* Norbert teufelberger, bwin.party's ceo , will provide consultancy services as and when required by the 888 board
* Currently expected that the scheme will become effective by the end of q4 in 2015 or in the early part of q1 in 2016, Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources