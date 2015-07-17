July 17 Homeserve Plc

* Trading statement

* Group is trading in line with our expectations and we expect to deliver good growth in 2016.

* Uk business is performing as planned with continued good retention and marketing performance. As anticipated, we had 2.1m customers at end of june 2015.

* In usa, we continue to build prospects pipeline and see good customer growth with a stable retention performance. At end of june 2015 we had 2.1m customers.

* As previously indicated, company expects to pay a special dividend of 30 pence per existing ordinary share on 24 july 2015

* This will be accompanied by a consolidation of company's ordinary issued share capital replacing every 14 ordinary shares with 13 new ordinary shares, reducing number of ordinary shares in issue by approximately 7 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)