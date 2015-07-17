UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 17 (Reuters) -
* Betsson ab q2 operating income amounted to sek 213.8 (190.4)
* Betsson ab q2 revenue increased organically by 14 per cent to sek 860.6
* Betsson mean forecast for q2 operating income was 209 million sek in reuters poll Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources