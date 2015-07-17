UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 17 (Reuters) -
* Cloetta ab q2 net sales for quarter increased by 3.4 per cent to sek 1,280 (1,238)
* Cloetta ab q2 operating profit increased to sek 130m (85).
* Sales of the new Pick & Mix concept in Sweden developed according to plan.
* However, Cloetta has lost sales to some of the largest customers in Sweden, mainly due to ongoing contract negotiations.
* Consequently, there is a risk that sales to these customers in Sweden will continue to be negatively affected for some period. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources