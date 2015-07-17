July 17 (Reuters) -

* Cloetta ab q2 net sales for quarter increased by 3.4 per cent to sek 1,280 (1,238)

* Cloetta ab q2 operating profit increased to sek 130m (85).

* Sales of the new Pick & Mix concept in Sweden developed according to plan.

* However, Cloetta has lost sales to some of the largest customers in Sweden, mainly due to ongoing contract negotiations.

* Consequently, there is a risk that sales to these customers in Sweden will continue to be negatively affected for some period. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)