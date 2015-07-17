Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 17 Micro Systemation publ AB :
* Q2 revenue 51.5 million Swedish crowns ($6.02 million) versus 37.6 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 10.1 million crowns versus loss 7.0 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5519 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)