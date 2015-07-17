July 17 Beter Bed Holding NV :

* Revenue rose by 10.4 pct to 83.9 million euros ($91.3 million) in the second quarter (like-for-like: 7.7 pct)

* Expects operating profit (EBIT) in the second quarter of 2015 to be 1.3 million euros higher than in the same period of last year Source text: bit.ly/1CKC9uL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)