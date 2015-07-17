BRIEF-Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to increase by 220 pct to 250 pct

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 220 percent to 250 percent, or to be 55.3 million yuan to 60.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (17.3 million yuan)