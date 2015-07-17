BRIEF-Guizhou Xinbang Pharma unit to use 28.1 mln yuan to set up biochemistry JV
* Says its wholly owned biochemistry subsidiary will use 28.1 million yuan to set up a Guizhou-based biochemistry JV with partners, to hold 51 percent stake in the JV
July 17 Indexmedica SA :
* Sebastian Kaminski raises his stake in company to 45.74 percent from 38.57 percent via acquisition of 2,158,590 series D shares Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its wholly owned biochemistry subsidiary will use 28.1 million yuan to set up a Guizhou-based biochemistry JV with partners, to hold 51 percent stake in the JV
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 220 percent to 250 percent, or to be 55.3 million yuan to 60.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (17.3 million yuan)
April 7Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd : * Says it appointed Fan Jianxun as co's CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/sG6Ygf Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)