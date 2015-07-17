Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 17 Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd
* Jasco, has entered into agreement with Jasco Cables, Community Investment Holdings Proprietary and Malesela Holdings
* MH1 will acquire Jasco Cables' 51.1% shareholding in Malesela Taihan Electric Cable Proprietary for an aggregate purchase price of R60 million
* Purchase consideration will be secured by a pledge of MH1 shareholding in M-Tec subsequent to transaction as well as a pledge of CIH shareholding in Jasco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)