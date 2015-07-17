UPDATE 5-Galvanised by Kraft, Unilever keeps shareholders sweet with cash
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organization (Adds comments, background)
July 17 Rathbone Brothers Plc
* Sarah Owen-Jones, who joined us as chief risk officer in March 2015 has now formally joined executive committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organization (Adds comments, background)
LONDON, April 6 Copper closed lower on Thursday with investors largely cautious ahead of the first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)