Fitch Rates Nanjing Yangzi at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nanjing Yangzi State-owned Investment Group Co., Ltd. (NYSI) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Links to Nanjing Municipality: NYSI's ratings are closely credit-linked to, but not equalised with, Nanjing municipality. Fitch's view is based on full government ownership and hence oversight of NYSI, as