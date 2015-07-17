Nikkei hits 4-mth low as US strike on Syria hurts risk sentiment
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
July 17 Zodiac Aerospace SA ::
* First assessment of Newport, WA facility shows that only prepreg production line has been damaged following explosion on Wednesday (see ID:nFWN0ZV03W)
* In short-term, current stocks should allow to supply plants of group which are being supplied by Newport facility
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving quickly to replace the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules and wants internet service providers to voluntarily agree to maintain an open internet, three sources briefed on the meeting said Thursday.