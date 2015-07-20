BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
July 20 Pharming Group NV :
* Pharming announces $17 million straight debt financing
* Says it entered into a straight debt financing of 15.6 million euros ($16.9 million) with Oxford Finance LLC and Silicon Valley Bank
* Lenders provide $17 million secured senior debt funding against 48 months promissory notes with a 7.02 pct fixed interest per annum
* Lenders will receive a 3.95 pct warrant coverage (2,124,328 warrants) with a strike price of 0.29 euros
* Initial 12 months of notes are interest only, followed by monthly re-payment of notes in a 36 months straight amortization scheme
($1 = 0.9238 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million