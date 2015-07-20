BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 20 Therametrics Holding AG :
* Joins with the afriQuest Research Centre Ltd as a partner to expand business in Sub-Saharan region and potentially the entire Africa Source text - bit.ly/1eaqDNw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million