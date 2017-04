July 17 Elliott Advisers :

* Elliott believes that ENOC's offer substantially undervalues Dragon Oil

* Believes that offer substantially undervalues Dragon Oil

* Believes Dragon Oil benefits from opportunity to grow oil production meaningfully above of management's guidance of 100,000 bopd over near term

* Sees scope for discount to brent at which Cheleken contract area output is sold by Dragon Oil to narrow significantly over coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)