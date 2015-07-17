UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 17 Volvo Q2 news conference:
* Acting CEO Jan Gurander says probably at the peak of the truck cycle now in North America
* Acting CEO says does not think will see higher pace in North American truck order cancellations ahead
* Acting CEO says not planning for any adjustment in run rate in U.S. production
* Acting CEO says will have to work with stop days and such measures in Brazilian production in the remainder of this year
* Acting CEO says are not expecting a quick rebound in Brazil truck market
* Acting CEO says are working to find more measures to offset the FX impact on planned cost cuts
* Acting CEO says size of implemented cost cuts would have been in the range of 5.5 to 6 bln SEK rather than current 3.8 billion at unchanged FX levels from when programme was mapped out in Q3 last year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources