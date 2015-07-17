Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 17 Suominen Oyj :
* Q2 net sales 112.9 million euros ($122.88 million) versus 95.3 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating profit ex-items 9.9 million euros versus 5.5 million euros year ago
* Repeats its previous estimate, disclosed on April 27, 2015 - expects net sales and operating profit excluding non-recurring items to improve from year 2014
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)