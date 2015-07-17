July 17 Grindeks AS :

* ABLV Private Equity Fund 2010, KS on July 15 lost a significant direct shareholding in JSC Grindeks by losing its proportion of voting rights from 2,172,437 shares, or 22.66 pct of total share capital

* Says after concluded transactions on July 15, 2015 AmberStone Group, AS owns 2,172,437 shares of JSC Grindeks or 22.66 pct of all JSC Grindeks voting rights Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)