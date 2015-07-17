July 17 Caleffi SpA :

* Says 11,836,056 option rights exercised for total subscription of 2,959,014 ordinary shares, corresponding to 94.69 percent of offer

* 2,959,014 ordinary shares subscribed are combined with the same number of free warrants

* Total value of subscribed offer corresponds to 3,254,915.40 euros ($3.53 million)

