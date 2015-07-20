BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
July 20 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :
* Signs global manufacturing agreement with Carestream Health for a complete range of remote-controlled radiology rooms based on Platinum and Optima technology
* Radiology rooms to be sold under names DRX Excel and DRX-Excel Plus
* Radiology rooms to be sold under names DRX Excel and DRX-Excel Plus
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million