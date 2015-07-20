July 20 British Land Company Plc :
* Had a good start to year
* 129,000 sq ft of retail lettings/renewals; investment
lettings/renewals 9.4 pct ahead of march 2015 ERV
* In retail, our operational metrics remain strong and we
continue to recycle capital by selling selected mature assets
and investing into our existing portfolio
* First interim dividend payment for quarter ended 30 June
2015 will be 7.09 pence per share, a 2.5 pct increase on
comparable period last year
* Retail footfall +0.9 pct, continuing to outperform
(+240bps versus market); retailer same store sales +3.3 pct
