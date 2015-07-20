July 20 Concentric AB

* Says announces restructuring plan in their Argentinian business Concentric Chivilcoy

* Says redundancy program will result in annual savings estimated at SE 9 million

* Says total one-off expenses amount to SE 14 million and have been booked in q2 2015

* Says program anticipates a headcount reduction of 34 employees