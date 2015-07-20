July 20 Sgl Carbon SE :
* Agreement with Avcorp Industries Inc on the sale of
aerostructures business of HITCO leads to an impairment charge
in range in H1/2015
* Terms of agreement result in overall negative proceeds of
$47 million
* Impairment charge in range of 50 million euros - 55
million euros ($54.15 million - $59.56 million) on HITCO assets
held for sale recorded under discontinued operations in income
statement
* Related cash outflow amounts to approx. 40 million euros
* In first half year of 2015, group sales amounted to 655
million euros , group EBITDA before non recurring items to 61
million euros
* Adheres to its full year 2015 guidance of a substantially
improved EBITDA and EBIT compared to 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9234 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)